Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of CEVA worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 152,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CEVA by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $40.41 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

