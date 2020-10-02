Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 41,000 Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 842,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,374,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,827 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan acquired 24,076 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $64,282.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,818.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $171.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

