Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 200 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 393,252 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $784,247.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,999 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $95.61 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

