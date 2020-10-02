Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Simulations Plus worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $90,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,587,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

