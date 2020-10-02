Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,739 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

