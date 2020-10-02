Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Heska worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska Corp has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $930.99 million, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Corp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

