Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.12 Million Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.07. Kraton Corp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.