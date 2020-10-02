Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBSS shares. Sidoti raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

JBSS stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $862.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.