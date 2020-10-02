Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Redwood Trust worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,379 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $4,423,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth $2,155,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 329.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 372,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

