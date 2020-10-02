Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Compass Minerals International worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,795,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

CMP opened at $59.72 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

