Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Trinity Industries worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 487,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 76,451 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 712,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 132,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

