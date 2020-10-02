Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 882.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 495.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 308,718 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

In related news, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $476,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

