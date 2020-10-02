Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $90.95 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

