Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 465.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 669,755 shares of company stock worth $34,863,436 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.