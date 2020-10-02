Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,204,447 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,447 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

