Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter worth about $128,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.