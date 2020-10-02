Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 105,732 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,732 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Home Bancshares worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.