Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,798 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Malibu Boats worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

