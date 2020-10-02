ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 331.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 66.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCB opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $790.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

