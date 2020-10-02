Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

