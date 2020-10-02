Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 43,313 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of UMB Financial worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.