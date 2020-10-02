Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,049 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 110.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 201,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

PAHC stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

