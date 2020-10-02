Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $56,000 Investment in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in GreenSky by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. GreenSky Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.