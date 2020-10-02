Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Core-Mark worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CORE opened at $29.04 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

CORE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

