Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of DAN opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

