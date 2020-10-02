Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

