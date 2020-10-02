Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,721 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,457.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,900 shares of company stock worth $19,722,875. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

