Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,425 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 52.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Vista Outdoor Inc has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

