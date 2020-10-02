Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

