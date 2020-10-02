Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,255,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 604,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

