Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,163,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $309.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

