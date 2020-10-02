Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Inter Parfums worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 28.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

