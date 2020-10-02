Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 427,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $268,445.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,342. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMP opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

