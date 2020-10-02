Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of CIT Group worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CIT Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

