Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 436,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,292,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $481.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.74. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

