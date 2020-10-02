US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of US Ecology worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 33.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

