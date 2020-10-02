Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,112 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 223,727 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 162,739 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.57. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATM. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

