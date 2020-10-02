Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,466,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,795,000 after buying an additional 52,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safehold by 25.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Safehold stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,526,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,616,071.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $316,600.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 106,751 shares of company stock worth $5,837,967 and have sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.