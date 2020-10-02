Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,938 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 249.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

