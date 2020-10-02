Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4,539.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 445,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

RAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $525.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

