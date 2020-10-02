Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $878.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,832,000.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

