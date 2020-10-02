American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 583,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $101,000.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

AEO stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

