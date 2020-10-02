Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 74,686 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Renewable Energy Group worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 224,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 601,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.