United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 785,039 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of United States Steel worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 11,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

