Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 275,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

