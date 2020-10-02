Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,825 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 26,846 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Tripadvisor worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after buying an additional 382,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,244,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after buying an additional 846,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,238.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 1,506,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,109 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,052,987 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 762,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

