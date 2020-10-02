Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,890 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Enstar Group worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $163.04 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

