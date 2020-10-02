Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,890 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Enstar Group worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $163.04 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Edgewell Personal Care Co Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Edgewell Personal Care Co Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Rite Aid Co.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Rite Aid Co.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.16 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.16 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co.
American Eagle Outfitters Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
American Eagle Outfitters Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Premier Inc Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Premier Inc Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report