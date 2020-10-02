Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,492 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,492 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Callaway Golf worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

