AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $705,000 in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,689 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,839,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,449,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.