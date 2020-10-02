AQR Capital Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bancorp worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,935,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 203,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,182,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 92,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TBBK opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

